Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 23b

The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is
N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C
Give the DNA template and coding strand sequences corresponding to the mRNA. Use the N, Pu, and Py symbols as placeholders.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between DNA, mRNA, and amino acid sequences. DNA contains two strands: the template strand (used for transcription) and the coding strand (which matches the mRNA sequence except for T/U substitution). The mRNA is translated into amino acids using codons.
Identify the codons for each amino acid in the sequence provided. Use a codon table to find the mRNA codons corresponding to Cys (UGU/UGC), Pro (CCU/CCC/CCA/CCG), Ala (GCU/GCC/GCA/GCG), Met (AUG), Gly (GGU/GGC/GGA/GGG), His (CAU/CAC), and Lys (AAA/AAG).
Write the mRNA sequence by concatenating the codons for each amino acid in the order given. For example, the mRNA sequence starts with the codon for Cys, followed by Pro, Ala, Met, Gly, His, and Lys.
Determine the DNA coding strand sequence by replacing U in the mRNA sequence with T. The DNA coding strand is complementary to the template strand and matches the mRNA sequence (except for T/U substitution).
Determine the DNA template strand sequence by writing the complementary bases to the DNA coding strand. Use the base-pairing rules: A pairs with T, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids and Polypeptides

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, linked together by peptide bonds to form polypeptides. The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide determines its structure and function. Each amino acid is encoded by a specific sequence of three nucleotides in DNA, known as a codon, which is transcribed into mRNA during protein synthesis.
DNA and RNA Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). The DNA template strand is used to synthesize mRNA, which is complementary to the template strand. The coding strand of DNA has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine being replaced by uracil), and understanding this relationship is crucial for determining the corresponding DNA sequences.
Nucleotide Symbols (N, Pu, Py)

In genetics, specific symbols are often used to represent nucleotides: 'N' indicates any nucleotide, 'Pu' represents purines (adenine and guanine), and 'Py' represents pyrimidines (cytosine and thymine/uracil). These symbols are useful for denoting ambiguous positions in sequences or when the exact nucleotide is not known, allowing for a broader representation of genetic information.
