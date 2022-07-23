Identify and describe the steps that lead to the secretion of proteins from eukaryotic cells.
Har Gobind Khorana and his colleagues performed numerous experiments translating synthetic mRNAs. In one experiment, an mRNA molecule with a repeating UG dinucleotide sequence was assembled and translated.
Write the sequence of this mRNA and give its polarity.
Key Concepts
mRNA Structure
Polarity of Nucleic Acids
Codons and Translation
The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is
N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C
What is the mRNA sequence encoding this polypeptide fragment? Use N to represent any nucleotide, Pu to represent a purine, and Py to represent a pyrimidine. Label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the mRNA.
The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is
N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C
Give the DNA template and coding strand sequences corresponding to the mRNA. Use the N, Pu, and Py symbols as placeholders.
What is the sequence of the resulting polypeptide?
How did the polypeptide composition help confirm the triplet nature of the genetic code?
If the genetic code were a doublet code instead of a triplet code, how would the result of this experiment be different?