In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A quadruplet without overlaps?
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A quadruplet with overlaps?
Identify and describe the steps that lead to the secretion of proteins from eukaryotic cells.
The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is
N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C
Give the DNA template and coding strand sequences corresponding to the mRNA. Use the N, Pu, and Py symbols as placeholders.
Har Gobind Khorana and his colleagues performed numerous experiments translating synthetic mRNAs. In one experiment, an mRNA molecule with a repeating UG dinucleotide sequence was assembled and translated.
Write the sequence of this mRNA and give its polarity.
What is the sequence of the resulting polypeptide?