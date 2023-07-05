Skip to main content
Problem 96a
Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O₂, N₂, CO, and CO₂ in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C). Explain the trends in relative solubility for these gases. (Refer to Section 8.2 and Section 9.2)

