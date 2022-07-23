Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 94

How many milliliters of 0.150 M BaCl2 are needed to react completely with 35.0 mL of 0.200 M Na2SO4? How many grams of BaSO4 will be formed?

1
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: BaCl2(aq)+Na2SO4(aq)BaSO4(s)+2NaCl(aq). This shows a 1:1 molar ratio between BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄, and BaSO₄ is the precipitate formed.
Calculate the moles of Na₂SO₄ using its molarity and volume: moles=M×V, where M is the molarity (0.200 M) and V is the volume in liters (35.0 mL converted to liters).
Using the 1:1 molar ratio from the balanced equation, determine the moles of BaCl₂ required to react with the calculated moles of Na₂SO₄.
Calculate the volume of 0.150 M BaCl₂ solution needed to provide the required moles of BaCl₂ using the formula: V=molesM, where M is the molarity of BaCl₂ (0.150 M).
Determine the mass of BaSO₄ formed using the moles of BaSO₄ (equal to the moles of Na₂SO₄ due to the 1:1 ratio) and the molar mass of BaSO₄. Use the formula: mass=moles×molarmass.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of one reactant is needed to completely react with another.
Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M) and is crucial for calculating how much of a substance is present in a given volume of solution. In this question, the molarity of BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄ is used to determine the volume of BaCl₂ required for the reaction.
Precipitation Reaction

A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble product, known as a precipitate. In this case, the reaction between BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄ produces BaSO₄, which is insoluble in water. Understanding the formation of precipitates is important for predicting the products of the reaction and calculating the mass of the precipitate formed.
