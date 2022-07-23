Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 98b
Chapter 9, Problem 98b

Look up the composition of Ringer's solution used in the treatment of burns and wounds.
b. What is the osmolarity of the solution? Is it hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic with blood plasma (0.30 osmol)? Discuss possible medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of the solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Research the composition of Ringer's solution. Ringer's solution typically contains sodium chloride (NaCl), potassium chloride (KCl), calcium chloride (CaCl₂), and sometimes sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO₃) or lactate. These solutes contribute to the osmolarity of the solution.
Step 2: Calculate the osmolarity of Ringer's solution. Osmolarity is determined by summing the contributions of all solutes. For each solute, multiply its molarity by the number of particles it dissociates into in solution. For example, NaCl dissociates into 2 particles (Na⁺ and Cl⁻), so its contribution to osmolarity is its molarity multiplied by 2. Use MathML to represent this: Osmolarity=Σ(molarity×dissociation).
Step 3: Compare the calculated osmolarity of Ringer's solution to the osmolarity of blood plasma (0.30 osmol). If the osmolarity of Ringer's solution is approximately 0.30 osmol, it is isotonic. If it is higher, it is hypertonic, and if it is lower, it is hypotonic.
Step 4: Discuss the medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of Ringer's solution. Ringer's solution is designed to be isotonic with blood plasma to prevent osmotic stress on cells. An isotonic solution ensures that there is no net movement of water into or out of cells, maintaining cellular integrity and function during treatment.
Step 5: Conclude by explaining the importance of isotonic solutions in medical treatments. Isotonic solutions like Ringer's are used to rehydrate patients, replace lost electrolytes, and maintain fluid balance without causing cell shrinkage (hypertonic) or swelling (hypotonic).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ringer's Solution Composition

Ringer's solution is an isotonic fluid that typically contains sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and calcium chloride dissolved in water. It is designed to mimic the electrolyte composition of blood plasma, making it suitable for fluid replacement in patients with burns or wounds. Understanding its composition is crucial for evaluating its osmolarity and therapeutic applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Osmolarity

Osmolarity refers to the concentration of solute particles in a solution, expressed in osmoles per liter. It is a critical factor in determining how a solution interacts with cells, influencing whether it is hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic relative to blood plasma. For Ringer's solution, knowing its osmolarity helps assess its suitability for intravenous administration and fluid balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Osmolarity

Tonicity

Tonicity describes the effect of a solution on cell volume and shape based on osmotic pressure. A solution is hypertonic if it has a higher osmolarity than blood plasma, causing cells to shrink; isotonic if equal, maintaining cell size; and hypotonic if lower, leading to cell swelling. The tonicity of Ringer's solution is essential for ensuring that it does not cause cellular damage during treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:03
Osmosis Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl3CO2H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equation

CCl3CO2H(aq) → H+(aq) + CCl3CO2⁻ aq)

For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H+ and CCl3CO2⁻ ions.

b. What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)

1415
views
Textbook Question

Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O2, N2, CO, and CO2 in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).

a. Explain the trends in relative solubility for these gases.

1775
views
Textbook Question

Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O2, N2, CO, and CO2 in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).

b. Explain how elevated pressures in a hyperbaric chamber be used to treat decompression sickness (excess N2 in blood) and carbon monoxide poisoning.

2429
views
Textbook Question

To prevent accumulation of ice on roads and sidewalks, many municipalities (and home-owners) will apply de-icing compounds to 'melt' the ice by lowering the freezing point.

b. Some de-icing compositions include dyes or colored compounds called indicators. Why?

1252
views
Textbook Question

Many carbonate minerals are insoluble in water and appear in water pipes as 'scale.'

b. Why is scale formation typically only a problem in hot water pipes?

1284
views
Textbook Question

Research information related to dialysis and answer the following questions:

a. What is the difference between hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis?

1345
views