Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl3CO2H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equation
CCl3CO2H(aq) → H+(aq) + CCl3CO2⁻ aq)
For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H+ and CCl3CO2⁻ ions.
b. What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)