Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl 3 CO 2 H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equation

CCl 3 CO 2 H(aq) → H+(aq) + CCl 3 CO 2 ⁻ aq)

For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H+ and CCl 3 CO 2 ⁻ ions.

b. What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)