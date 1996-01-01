18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid Classifications
Problem 18.7
Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two amino acids.
a. Why is the side chain for valine nonpolar, whereas the side chain for serine is polar?
