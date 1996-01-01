13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Benzene
Problem 34d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosubstituted Benzene Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos