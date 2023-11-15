Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond differs. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side of the double bond, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This phenomenon is significant in alkenes, especially when they are substituted with different groups, as it can affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.