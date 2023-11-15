Textbook Question
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
851
views
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. An alkene, C6H12, that cannot have cis–trans isomers and whose longest chain is 5 carbons long
Draw structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. trans-2-Pentene
b. trans-3,4-Dimethyl-3-hexene
c. 2-Methyl-1,3-butadiene
d. trans-3-Heptene
Seven alkynes have the formula C6H10. Draw them using line structures.
Draw and name all phenols with the formula C7H8O .