Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in alkenes due to the restricted rotation around the double bond. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the double bond, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. For a compound to exhibit cis-trans isomerism, it must have two different substituents on each carbon of the double bond, which is not possible in certain structures.