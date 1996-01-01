18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid Classifications
Problem 18.101
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Four of the most abundant amino acids in proteins are leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine. What do these amino acids have in common? Would you expect these amino acids to be found on the interior or on the exterior of the protein?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Nonpolar Amino Acids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice