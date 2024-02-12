Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 97a
Chapter 18, Problem 97a

As a chef, you prepare a wide variety of foods daily. The following dishes all contain protein. What method (if any) has been used to denature the protein present in each food?
a. Charcoal-grilled steak

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of protein denaturation: Denaturation is the process by which a protein loses its natural structure due to external factors such as heat, pH changes, or mechanical agitation. This process disrupts the protein's secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure, but not its primary structure (the sequence of amino acids).
Identify the external factor in the given scenario: In the case of a charcoal-grilled steak, the steak is exposed to high temperatures during the grilling process.
Explain how heat causes denaturation: Heat disrupts the hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions that maintain the protein's structure. This leads to the unfolding of the protein molecules, altering their natural shape.
Relate the denaturation to the food's texture and appearance: When the protein in the steak denatures, it changes the texture and appearance of the meat, making it firmer and less translucent as the proteins coagulate.
Conclude the method of denaturation: The method used to denature the protein in the charcoal-grilled steak is heat application during the grilling process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Denaturation of Proteins

Denaturation refers to the structural alteration of proteins, which occurs when they are exposed to certain conditions such as heat, acid, or mechanical agitation. This process disrupts the hydrogen bonds and other interactions that maintain the protein's original shape, leading to a loss of its biological function. In cooking, denaturation is essential for transforming raw ingredients into palatable dishes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:17
Digestion of Proteins Example 1

Cooking Methods and Heat Transfer

Different cooking methods, such as grilling, boiling, or baking, utilize heat transfer to cook food. In the case of charcoal-grilled steak, direct heat from the charcoal causes the temperature of the meat to rise, leading to protein denaturation. Understanding how heat affects proteins helps chefs control texture and flavor in their dishes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
The Scientific Method Concept 1

Maillard Reaction

The Maillard reaction is a complex chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that occurs when food is cooked at high temperatures, contributing to browning and flavor development. This reaction not only enhances the taste and aroma of grilled foods but also plays a role in the denaturation of proteins, making it a key concept for chefs to understand when preparing dishes like charcoal-grilled steak.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:

b. Strong acids

Textbook Question

Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:

c. Organic solvents

821
views
Textbook Question

Fresh pineapple cannot be used in gelatin desserts because it contains an enzyme that hydrolyzes the proteins in gelatin, destroying the gelling action. Canned pineapple can be added to gelatin with no problem. Why?

Textbook Question

For each amino acid listed, tell whether its influence on tertiary structure is largely through hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonding, formation of salt bridges, covalent bonding, or some combination of these effects.

a. Tyrosine

848
views
Textbook Question

Oxytocin is a small peptide that is used to induce labor by causing contractions in uterine walls. It has the primary structure Cys-Tyr-Ile-Gln-Asn-Cys-Pro-Leu-Gln. This peptide is held in a cyclic configuration by a disulfide bridge. Draw a diagram of oxytocin, showing the disulfide bridge.

866
views
Textbook Question

Four of the most abundant amino acids in proteins are leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine. What do these amino acids have in common? Would you expect these amino acids to be found on the interior or on the exterior of the protein?

873
views