18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid Classifications
Problem 18.8
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which amino acid is hydrophilic (dissolves in aqueous solutions)? Why?
a. isoleucine
b. phenylalanine
c. aspartic acid
Verified Solution
