Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. A polar molecule has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to a dipole moment, while nonpolar molecules have an even distribution of charge. Understanding polarity is crucial for predicting how compounds interact with water, as polar substances tend to be soluble in water, while nonpolar substances are not.

Solubility Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, such as water. It is influenced by the nature of the solute and solvent, particularly their polarity. Polar solutes generally dissolve well in polar solvents (like water), while nonpolar solutes do not. This concept is essential for determining whether the compounds in the question will dissolve in water.