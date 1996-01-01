13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 13.35b
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.
