13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Benzene
Problem 70a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following names are incorrect by IUPAC rules. Draw the structures represented by the following names, and write their correct names. Label each as being symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
a. 2-Methyl-4-hexene
b. 1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosubstituted Benzene Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos