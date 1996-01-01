13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 13.35a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. An alkene, C6H12, that cannot have cis–trans isomers and whose longest chain is 5 carbons long
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Isomers Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice