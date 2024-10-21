Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain
c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.
Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or on the surface of a globular protein? Why?