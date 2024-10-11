Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 64
Chapter 6, Problem 64

Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the amino acids involved: Alanine (Ala) and Cysteine (Cys).
Understand that a dipeptide is formed by a peptide bond between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
Consider the two possible combinations: Alanine can be the N-terminal (first) or the C-terminal (second) amino acid.
For the first dipeptide, form a peptide bond between the carboxyl group of Alanine and the amino group of Cysteine, resulting in Ala-Cys.
For the second dipeptide, form a peptide bond between the carboxyl group of Cysteine and the amino group of Alanine, resulting in Cys-Ala.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its unique properties. In this case, alanine and cysteine are two specific amino acids, each with distinct side chains that influence the characteristics of the resulting dipeptide.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Dipeptide Formation

A dipeptide is formed when two amino acids undergo a condensation reaction, resulting in the release of a water molecule. This process involves the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacting with the amino group of another, creating a peptide bond. Understanding this reaction is crucial for drawing the correct structure of the dipeptide formed from alanine and cysteine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Amide Formation Concept 1

Peptide Bond

A peptide bond is a covalent bond that links two amino acids together in a protein or peptide chain. It is formed through a dehydration synthesis reaction, where the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another, releasing water. Recognizing the nature of peptide bonds is essential for accurately depicting the structure of dipeptides, including the specific bond formed between alanine and cysteine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:24
Peptides Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:

a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain

492
views
Textbook Question

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:

c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain

426
views
Textbook Question

Aspartame, which is commonly known as NutraSweet™, contains the following dipeptide:

d. Draw the structure of the isomer of this dipeptide where the C-terminal and N-terminal amino acids are switched.

747
views
Textbook Question

Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.

b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.

375
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect to find this segment at the center or on the surface of a globular protein? Why?

920
views
Textbook Question

Name the covalent bond that helps to stabilize the tertiary structure of a protein.

719
views