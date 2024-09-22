Textbook Question
Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
426
views
Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
Aspartame, which is commonly known as NutraSweet™, contains the following dipeptide:
d. Draw the structure of the isomer of this dipeptide where the C-terminal and N-terminal amino acids are switched.
Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or on the surface of a globular protein? Why?
Name the covalent bond that helps to stabilize the tertiary structure of a protein.
Identify some differences between the following pairs:
b. complete and incomplete proteins