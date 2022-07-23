Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
d. Amino acids react in a condensation reaction to form a peptide bond.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four levels of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns like alpha-helices and beta-sheets. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain. Quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein complex.
Focus on the statement provided: 'Amino acids react in a condensation reaction to form a peptide bond.'
Recall that a peptide bond is formed when the carboxyl group (-COOH) of one amino acid reacts with the amino group (-NH2) of another amino acid, releasing a molecule of water (H2O). This is a condensation reaction.
Recognize that the formation of peptide bonds links amino acids together in a specific sequence, which defines the primary structure of a protein.
Conclude that the statement describes the primary structure of a protein, as it pertains to the sequence of amino acids joined by peptide bonds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure refers to the linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide, while quaternary structure pertains to the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein.
Peptide Bonds

Peptide bonds are covalent bonds formed between amino acids during protein synthesis. This bond is created through a condensation reaction, where a molecule of water is released as the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. The formation of peptide bonds is crucial for building the primary structure of proteins, linking amino acids into long chains that will fold into functional proteins.
Condensation Reaction

A condensation reaction, also known as a dehydration synthesis, is a chemical process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a small molecule, typically water. In the context of protein synthesis, this reaction occurs when amino acids link together to form peptide bonds. Understanding this reaction is essential for grasping how proteins are formed and how their primary structure is established.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

b. Peptide bonds join amino acids in a polypeptide chain.

Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

d. Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.

Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

b. Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbone of the same protein to form a “folded-fan” structure.

Textbook Question

Myoglobin is a protein containing 153 amino acids. Approximately half of the amino acids in myoglobin have polar side chains.

a. Where would you expect these amino acid side chains to be located in the tertiary structure of the protein?

Textbook Question

Myoglobin is a protein containing 153 amino acids. Approximately half of the amino acids in myoglobin have polar side chains.

b. Where would you expect the nonpolar side chains to be?

Textbook Question

List the type of attractive force disrupted and the level of protein structure changed by the following denaturing treatments:

a. adding salt to soy milk to make tofu

