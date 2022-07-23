Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Chapter 6, Problem 91c

Does each of the following statements describe a simple enzyme (no cofactor or coenzyme necessary), an enzyme that requires a cofactor, or an enzyme that requires a coenzyme?
c. contains vitamin B6 in its active site

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a simple enzyme, an enzyme requiring a cofactor, and an enzyme requiring a coenzyme. A simple enzyme functions independently, while enzymes requiring cofactors or coenzymes need additional non-protein molecules to function. Cofactors are typically metal ions, whereas coenzymes are organic molecules, often derived from vitamins.
Recognize that vitamin B₆ is an organic molecule and is classified as a coenzyme. Coenzymes assist enzymes by transferring chemical groups or electrons during the reaction.
Analyze the statement: 'contains vitamin B₆ in its active site.' This indicates that the enzyme requires vitamin B₆ to perform its catalytic function.
Conclude that the enzyme described in the statement is one that requires a coenzyme, as vitamin B₆ is a coenzyme.
Summarize the reasoning: Since vitamin B₆ is a coenzyme and is present in the enzyme's active site, the enzyme cannot function without it, making it an enzyme that requires a coenzyme.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymes

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in living organisms. They are typically proteins that lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing them to occur more efficiently. Enzymes can be classified based on their need for additional molecules, such as cofactors or coenzymes, to function properly.
Cofactors

Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They can be metal ions, such as zinc or magnesium, and are often required for the enzyme's activity. Cofactors bind to the enzyme and help in the conversion of substrates into products, but they are not consumed in the reaction.
Coenzymes

Coenzymes are a specific type of cofactor that are organic molecules, often derived from vitamins. They bind to enzymes and participate in the reaction by transferring chemical groups or electrons. An example is vitamin B₆, which acts as a coenzyme in various enzymatic reactions, indicating that the enzyme requires this molecule to function effectively.
