Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 90
Chapter 6, Problem 90

What type of interactions between an enzyme and its substrate help to stabilize ES?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of interactions that can occur between an enzyme and its substrate, such as hydrogen bonds, ionic interactions, hydrophobic interactions, and van der Waals forces.
Understand that these interactions help to stabilize the enzyme-substrate (ES) complex by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to proceed.
Consider how the enzyme's active site is specifically shaped to fit the substrate, allowing these interactions to occur effectively.
Recognize that the strength and number of these interactions can affect the enzyme's specificity and efficiency in catalyzing the reaction.
Reflect on how these interactions are reversible, allowing the enzyme to release the product after the reaction is complete, ready to bind to another substrate molecule.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme-Substrate Complex

The enzyme-substrate complex (ES) is formed when an enzyme binds to its specific substrate. This interaction is crucial for catalyzing biochemical reactions. The stability of this complex is essential for the enzyme's efficiency, as it allows the reaction to proceed at a faster rate by lowering the activation energy required.
Binding Interactions

Binding interactions between an enzyme and its substrate include various forces such as hydrogen bonds, ionic interactions, hydrophobic effects, and van der Waals forces. These interactions help to stabilize the ES complex, ensuring that the substrate is held in the correct orientation for the reaction to occur. The strength and specificity of these interactions are key to enzyme function.
Induced Fit Model

The induced fit model describes how the binding of a substrate induces a conformational change in the enzyme, enhancing the fit between the two. This model suggests that the enzyme is flexible and can adjust its shape to better accommodate the substrate, which further stabilizes the ES complex and promotes catalytic activity.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Do the amino acids that are in the active site of an enzyme have to be near each other in the enzyme’s primary structure? If no, explain.

Textbook Question

The enzyme trypsin catalyzes the breakdown of many structurally diverse proteins in foods. Does the induced-fit or lock-and-key model explain the action of trypsin better? Explain.

Textbook Question

The enzyme sucrase catalyzes the hydrolysis of the disaccharide sucrose but not the disaccharide lactose. Does the induced-fit or lock-and-key model explain the action of sucrase better? Explain.

Textbook Question

Does each of the following statements describe a simple enzyme (no cofactor or coenzyme necessary), an enzyme that requires a cofactor, or an enzyme that requires a coenzyme?

b. consists of one polypeptide chain in its active form

Textbook Question

Does each of the following statements describe a simple enzyme (no cofactor or coenzyme necessary), an enzyme that requires a cofactor, or an enzyme that requires a coenzyme?

c. contains vitamin B6 in its active site

Textbook Question

A substrate is held in the active site of an enzyme by attractive forces between the substrate and the amino acid side chains. For the outlined regions A, B, and C on the following substrate molecule:

b. Could the amino acids serine, lysine, or glutamate be present in the active site? Support your answer.

