Does each of the following statements describe a simple enzyme (no cofactor or coenzyme necessary), an enzyme that requires a cofactor, or an enzyme that requires a coenzyme?
b. consists of one polypeptide chain in its active form
c. contains vitamin B6 in its active site
A substrate is held in the active site of an enzyme by attractive forces between the substrate and the amino acid side chains. For the outlined regions A, B, and C on the following substrate molecule:
b. Could the amino acids serine, lysine, or glutamate be present in the active site? Support your answer.
If each of the following amino acid side chains is present in the active site of an enzyme, indicate whether it would (a) serve a catalytic function, (b) serve to hold the substrate, or (c) both.
d. lysine
Pepsin, an enzyme that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins, functions in the stomach at a pH optimum of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. increasing the concentration of proteins
c. running the reaction at 0 °C