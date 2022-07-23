Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Chapter 6, Problem 57a

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain

Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the name and three-letter abbreviation of an amino acid that is polar and has a benzene ring in its side chain.
Step 2: Recall the structure of amino acids. Amino acids have a central carbon atom (α-carbon) bonded to an amino group (-NH₂), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a unique side chain (R group). The side chain determines the properties of the amino acid.
Step 3: Identify the amino acid based on the description. A benzene ring in the side chain indicates the presence of an aromatic group. Among the 20 standard amino acids, tyrosine (Tyr) has a benzene ring in its side chain and is polar due to the hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the benzene ring.
Step 4: Confirm the polarity. Tyrosine is classified as a polar amino acid because the hydroxyl group in its side chain can form hydrogen bonds, making it hydrophilic.
Step 5: Provide the answer. The name of the amino acid is Tyrosine, and its three-letter abbreviation is 'Tyr'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with unique characteristics that influence protein structure and function.
Polar Amino Acids

Polar amino acids have side chains that can form hydrogen bonds with water, making them hydrophilic. These amino acids often play critical roles in protein interactions and stability, as they can interact with the aqueous environment of cells. Examples include serine, threonine, and tyrosine, the latter of which contains a benzene ring in its side chain.
Tyrosine

Tyrosine is an amino acid characterized by its polar side chain that includes a phenolic benzene ring. Its three-letter abbreviation is 'Tyr.' Tyrosine is important for the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones, and it contributes to the structural properties of proteins due to its ability to participate in hydrogen bonding and other interactions.
