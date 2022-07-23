Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 57c
Chapter 6, Problem 57c

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the amino acids that are classified as polar. Polar amino acids have side chains that can form hydrogen bonds or interact with water due to their partial charges.
Determine which polar amino acids contain a sulfur atom in their side chain. Sulfur is a key element to look for in the structure of the amino acid.
Recall that cysteine and methionine are the two amino acids that contain sulfur. However, methionine is nonpolar, so it does not meet the criteria of being polar.
Conclude that the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain is cysteine. Its side chain contains a thiol group (-SH), which contributes to its polarity.
Provide the name and three-letter abbreviation for cysteine: the name is 'cysteine,' and the three-letter abbreviation is 'Cys.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Amino Acids

Polar amino acids are those that have side chains capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water, making them hydrophilic. These amino acids typically contain functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), or amine (-NH2) groups. Their polarity allows them to interact with the aqueous environment of cells, playing crucial roles in protein structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Polar Amino Acids Concept 2

Amino Acid Structure

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid. The side chain can vary in size, charge, and polarity, influencing the amino acid's role in protein structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Cysteine

Cysteine is a polar amino acid characterized by the presence of a sulfur atom in its side chain, represented by the three-letter abbreviation 'Cys.' The sulfur atom allows cysteine to form disulfide bonds with other cysteine residues, which are important for stabilizing the three-dimensional structure of proteins. This unique property makes cysteine essential in various biological processes, including enzyme function and protein folding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:41
Interactions within the Tertiary Structure Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.

b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.

377
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.

e. Adding more substrate to the reaction restores the enzyme activity.

909
views
Textbook Question

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:

a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain

518
views
Textbook Question

Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:

a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain

492
views
Textbook Question

Aspartame, which is commonly known as NutraSweet™, contains the following dipeptide:

d. Draw the structure of the isomer of this dipeptide where the C-terminal and N-terminal amino acids are switched.

748
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.

733
views