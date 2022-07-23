Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.
e. Adding more substrate to the reaction restores the enzyme activity.
Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain
Aspartame, which is commonly known as NutraSweet™, contains the following dipeptide:
d. Draw the structure of the isomer of this dipeptide where the C-terminal and N-terminal amino acids are switched.
Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.