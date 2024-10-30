Textbook Question
Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis.
b. A protein breaks up into amino acid fragments.
Match each protein in column A with its function in column B:
What is the name given to the reactant of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme’s active site?
What kind of interaction attracts the cofactor Mg2+ and ATP to each other? (Hint: Look at the structure of the phosphate group.)
How would the following changes affect enzyme activity for an enzyme whose optimal conditions are normal body temperature and physiological pH?
a. raising the temperature from 37 °C to 60 °C