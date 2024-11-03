Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 84(3)
Chapter 6, Problem 84(3)

Match the terms (3) substrate with the following descriptions:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate
b. is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate
c. has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. A 'substrate' is the molecule upon which an enzyme acts. Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy. The 'active site' is the specific region on the enzyme where the substrate binds.
Step 2: Analyze description (a): 'has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate.' This description refers to the enzyme itself, as enzymes have a specific three-dimensional (tertiary) structure that allows them to recognize and bind to their substrate.
Step 3: Analyze description (b): 'is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate.' This description refers to the enzyme-substrate complex, which forms when the substrate binds to the active site of the enzyme.
Step 4: Analyze description (c): 'has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme.' This description refers to the substrate, as it must have a complementary shape to fit into the enzyme's active site, following the lock-and-key or induced fit model.
Step 5: Match the terms to the descriptions: (a) corresponds to the enzyme, (b) corresponds to the enzyme-substrate complex, and (c) corresponds to the substrate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Structure

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body. They have a specific three-dimensional shape, known as tertiary structure, which is crucial for their function. This structure allows enzymes to recognize and bind to specific substrates, facilitating the conversion of substrates into products.
Enzyme-Substrate Complex

The enzyme-substrate complex is formed when an enzyme binds to its specific substrate. This interaction is essential for the catalytic activity of the enzyme, as it lowers the activation energy required for the reaction. The formation of this complex is a key step in enzyme kinetics and is fundamental to understanding how enzymes function.
Active Site

The active site of an enzyme is the region where substrate molecules bind. It has a unique shape and chemical environment that allows it to interact specifically with the substrate. The fit between the active site and the substrate is often described by the 'lock and key' model, emphasizing the specificity of enzyme action.
