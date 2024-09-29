Nucleic Acid Structure

Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers, which consist of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The structure of nucleic acids is typically described in terms of their primary sequence (the order of nucleotides), secondary structure (like the double helix in DNA), and tertiary structure (the overall 3D arrangement). This structural understanding is essential for comparing them to proteins.