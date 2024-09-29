Textbook Question
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
a. dTMP
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. GMP
How do the bases thymine and uracil differ?
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments. Indicate the 5' and the 3' ends.
b. 5'ATAGCCCTTACTGG3'
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
b. contains anticodons