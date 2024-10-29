5' and 3' Ends

The terms 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) refer to the directionality of the DNA strands. The 5' end has a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group attached to the third carbon. This orientation is important for DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes that synthesize DNA and RNA can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand.