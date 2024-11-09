Textbook Question
Fill in the following table comparing structural similarities between proteins and nucleic acids:
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments. Indicate the 5' and the 3' ends.
b. 5'ATAGCCCTTACTGG3'
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. threonine
a. valine
c. histidine