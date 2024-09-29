Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Chapter 7, Problem 64a

Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes

1
Understand the three types of RNA involved in protein synthesis: mRNA (messenger RNA), rRNA (ribosomal RNA), and tRNA (transfer RNA). Each has a distinct role in the process.
Recall that mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.
Recall that rRNA combines with proteins to form ribosomes, which are the molecular machines that facilitate the assembly of amino acids into proteins.
Recall that tRNA is responsible for bringing the correct amino acids to the ribosome during translation, matching its anticodon to the codon on the mRNA.
Match the statement 'combines with proteins to form ribosomes' to rRNA, as this is the specific function of ribosomal RNA in the process of protein synthesis.

mRNA (messenger RNA)

mRNA is a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It serves as a template for the sequence of amino acids in a protein, ensuring that the correct proteins are produced according to the genetic code.
rRNA (ribosomal RNA)

rRNA is a fundamental component of ribosomes, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis. It helps to catalyze the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids and provides structural support to the ribosome, facilitating the translation of mRNA into proteins.
tRNA (transfer RNA)

tRNA is responsible for transporting specific amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with the corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
