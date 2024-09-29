Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
c. histidine

Understand that codons are sequences of three nucleotides (triplets) in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis.
Refer to the genetic code table, which maps each codon to its corresponding amino acid. Histidine is one of the amino acids listed in this table.
Identify the codons associated with histidine. According to the genetic code, histidine is encoded by two specific codons: CAU and CAC.
Note that the genetic code is universal, meaning these codons for histidine are consistent across most organisms.
Remember that the codons are read in the 5' to 3' direction during translation, and these codons (CAU and CAC) are transcribed from the complementary DNA sequence.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for determining which amino acids are produced in a polypeptide chain.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. Histidine is one of these amino acids, and its codons are crucial for understanding how proteins are synthesized.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in DNA and RNA is translated into the amino acid sequence of proteins. It includes codons that specify which amino acids correspond to each triplet of nucleotides. The genetic code is nearly universal, allowing for the translation of genetic information across different organisms.
