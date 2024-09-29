Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. threonine

Understand that codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each amino acid can be encoded by one or more codons.
Refer to the genetic code table, which maps codons to their respective amino acids. Locate threonine (Thr) in the table.
Identify the codons associated with threonine. According to the genetic code, threonine is encoded by the following codons: ACU, ACC, ACA, and ACG.
Recognize that these codons differ in the third nucleotide position, which allows for variability while still coding for the same amino acid.
Note that the genetic code is universal across most organisms, meaning these codons for threonine are consistent in nearly all living systems.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for determining which amino acids are produced in response to specific sequences of nucleotides.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with unique properties and encoded by specific codons. Threonine, for example, is an essential amino acid that must be obtained through diet, and its codons are crucial for understanding how proteins are synthesized in living organisms.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in DNA and RNA is translated into the amino acid sequence of proteins. It is nearly universal among all organisms and consists of 64 codons that specify the 20 amino acids, including multiple codons for some amino acids like threonine. Familiarity with the genetic code is vital for interpreting how genetic information is expressed in biological systems.
