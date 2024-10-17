Textbook Question
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. threonine
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. valine
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
c. histidine
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
a. UUG
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
c. AUC
Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'CUA|AGC|UUC|AAC|UGG3'