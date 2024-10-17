Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 68b
Chapter 7, Problem 68b

Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
b. CCA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis.
Refer to the genetic code table, which maps each codon to its corresponding amino acid. This table is universally used in biology and chemistry.
Locate the codon 'CCA' in the genetic code table. Codons are read in the 5' to 3' direction.
Identify the amino acid associated with the codon 'CCA'. According to the genetic code, 'CCA' corresponds to the amino acid Proline (abbreviated as Pro).
Remember that this process is part of translation, where ribosomes decode mRNA sequences into polypeptide chains, forming proteins.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for interpreting genetic information and determining the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. The sequence of amino acids in a protein is dictated by the corresponding codons in the mRNA, making it crucial to know which codons correspond to which amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids. It is universal among almost all organisms and consists of 64 codons that specify the 20 amino acids, including start and stop signals. Understanding the genetic code is vital for decoding mRNA sequences and predicting the resulting protein structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:

a. threonine

590
views
Textbook Question

List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:

a. valine

570
views
Textbook Question

List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:

c. histidine

847
views
Textbook Question

Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:

a. UUG

781
views
Textbook Question

Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:

c. AUC

835
views
Textbook Question

Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:

b. 5'CUA|AGC|UUC|AAC|UGG3'

748
views