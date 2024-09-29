Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 67a

List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. valine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides (bases) in mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid during protein synthesis.
Recall that the genetic code is universal and each amino acid can be encoded by one or more codons. For valine, identify the codons associated with it.
Consult a codon table, which maps each amino acid to its corresponding codons. For valine, the codons are derived from the mRNA sequence.
From the codon table, note that the codons for valine are: GUU, GUC, GUA, and GUG. These codons all start with 'G' and are followed by variations of 'U', 'C', 'A', or 'G'.
Recognize that these codons are specific to valine and are used during translation to incorporate valine into a growing polypeptide chain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for determining how genetic information is expressed in living organisms.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. Valine is one of these amino acids, and its specific codons are crucial for understanding how proteins are synthesized.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids. It is universal among almost all organisms and consists of 64 codons that specify the 20 amino acids, including valine. Familiarity with the genetic code is vital for interpreting how genetic information leads to protein formation.
