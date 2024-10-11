Textbook Question
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. Glucose → 2 lactate
Explain why diabetics produce high levels of ketone bodies.
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
a. alanine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine