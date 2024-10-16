Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 52a
Chapter 8, Problem 52a

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: FADH₂ is a molecule involved in cellular respiration, specifically in the electron transport chain. It donates electrons to the chain, which ultimately leads to the production of ATP.
Recall the energy yield: Each FADH₂ molecule contributes electrons to the electron transport chain at a lower energy level compared to NADH. This results in the production of fewer ATP molecules per FADH₂ molecule.
Determine the ATP yield: The energy yield for FADH₂ is typically 1.5 ATP molecules per FADH₂ molecule. This is due to the number of protons pumped across the mitochondrial membrane during electron transport.
Understand the conversion: When FADH₂ is oxidized to FAD, it loses two high-energy electrons and two protons, which are used in the electron transport chain to generate ATP.
Summarize the process: The oxidation of FADH₂ to FAD contributes to the production of approximately 1.5 ATP molecules through oxidative phosphorylation in the electron transport chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from electron donors like NADH and FADH₂ to electron acceptors. This process generates a proton gradient across the membrane, which is used by ATP synthase to produce ATP. Understanding the ETC is crucial for determining the ATP yield from different substrates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:10
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Concept 1

FADH₂ and ATP Yield

FADH₂ is a reduced form of flavin adenine dinucleotide that plays a key role in cellular respiration. When FADH₂ is oxidized in the electron transport chain, it contributes to the production of ATP. Specifically, the oxidation of one molecule of FADH₂ typically yields about 1.5 ATP molecules, as it enters the ETC at a lower energy level than NADH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield

Oxidative Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation is the final stage of cellular respiration, where ATP is produced using the energy derived from the electron transport chain. This process involves the transfer of electrons through the ETC and the subsequent synthesis of ATP via chemiosmosis. It is essential to understand this process to accurately calculate the ATP yield from various metabolic reactions, including the conversion of FADH₂ to FAD.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?

1471
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

a. NADH → NAD+

1493
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2

1252
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

c. Glucose → 2 lactate

657
views
Textbook Question

Capric acid is a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].

a. Draw fatty acyl capric acid activated for β oxidation.

750
views
Textbook Question

Explain why diabetics produce high levels of ketone bodies.

1433
views