Acetyl CoA and the Citric Acid Cycle

Acetyl CoA is a key molecule that enters the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), where it undergoes a series of reactions to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2. Each acetyl CoA contributes to the generation of energy, with each cycle yielding additional ATP and electron carriers that are vital for cellular respiration. Understanding this cycle is important for calculating the total ATP yield from glucose metabolism.