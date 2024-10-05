Textbook Question
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
1483
views
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. Glucose → 2 lactate
Capric acid is a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
a. Draw fatty acyl capric acid activated for β oxidation.