Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
How and where does sucrose undergo digestion in the body? Name the products.
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
Which of the reactions given in Problems 12.72 represent isomerizations where the reactants and products are structural isomers?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
b. glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate
c. dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate