Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 72a
Chapter 8, Problem 72a

Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the glycolysis pathway. Glycolysis is a metabolic process that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH as energy carriers. It consists of 10 steps, divided into two phases: the energy investment phase and the energy payoff phase.
Step 2: Analyze the given reaction: glucose to glucose-6-phosphate. This is the first step of glycolysis, where glucose is phosphorylated by ATP to form glucose-6-phosphate. The enzyme hexokinase catalyzes this reaction.
Step 3: Recognize that this reaction is part of the energy investment phase. In this phase, ATP is consumed to phosphorylate glucose, meaning no ATP or NADH is produced in this step.
Step 4: Recall that ATP production occurs later in glycolysis during substrate-level phosphorylation, and NADH is produced during the oxidation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate.
Step 5: Conclude that the reaction glucose to glucose-6-phosphate does not produce ATP or NADH, as it is an energy-consuming step rather than an energy-producing step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing energy in the form of ATP and NADH. It occurs in the cytoplasm of cells and consists of ten enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Understanding glycolysis is essential for identifying which steps produce ATP or NADH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5

ATP Production

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell. In glycolysis, ATP is produced during specific steps through substrate-level phosphorylation, where a phosphate group is directly transferred to ADP. Recognizing these steps is crucial for answering questions about energy yield in glycolysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2

NADH Production

NADH (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that plays a key role in cellular respiration by carrying electrons to the electron transport chain. In glycolysis, NADH is generated during the oxidation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. Identifying the reactions that produce NADH is important for understanding the overall energy balance of glycolysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:08
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How and where does sucrose undergo digestion in the body? Name the products.

69
views
Textbook Question

If glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and the citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, how do the products of glycolysis get inside the mitochondrial matrix?

485
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?

a. 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate

1114
views
Textbook Question

Which of the reactions given in Problems 12.72 represent isomerizations where the reactants and products are structural isomers?

a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate

b. glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate

c. dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate

1264
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:

d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.

455
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:

c. Name the reaction that is coupled to GTP formation.

515
views