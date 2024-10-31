NADH Production

NADH (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that plays a key role in cellular respiration by carrying electrons to the electron transport chain. In glycolysis, NADH is produced during the conversion of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate. Identifying the reactions that produce NADH is important for understanding the overall energy balance of glycolysis.