Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
How and where does sucrose undergo digestion in the body? Name the products.
If glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and the citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, how do the products of glycolysis get inside the mitochondrial matrix?
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
Which of the reactions given in Problems 12.72 represent isomerizations where the reactants and products are structural isomers?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
b. glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate
c. dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.