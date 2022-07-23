Textbook Question
In what organ does the urea cycle take place?
738
views
In what organ does the urea cycle take place?
Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.
How many ATP are produced when glucose is oxidized to pyruvate compared to when glucose is oxidized to CO2 and H2O?
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
a. Draw fatty acyl lauric acid activated for β oxidation.