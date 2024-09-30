Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Frost 4th Edition
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Problem 17a
Chapter 1, Problem 17a

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:
(a) H3CC≡CH

1
Step 1: Recognize the molecular formula provided in the problem. The compound is H₃CC≡CH, which includes a triple bond between two carbon atoms.
Step 2: Recall the classification of hydrocarbons. Hydrocarbons are divided into four main families: alkanes (single bonds), alkenes (double bonds), alkynes (triple bonds), and aromatic hydrocarbons (ring structures with alternating double bonds).
Step 3: Identify the type of bond present in the compound. The presence of a triple bond (≡) between two carbon atoms indicates that this compound belongs to the alkyne family.
Step 4: Note the general formula for alkynes. Alkynes have the general formula CₙH₂ₙ₋₂, which matches the structure of H₃CC≡CH (C₃H₄).
Step 5: Conclude that the hydrocarbon family for H₃CC≡CH is 'alkyne' based on the presence of the triple bond and its adherence to the alkyne general formula.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into different families based on their structure and bonding, including alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes. Understanding hydrocarbons is essential for identifying their properties and reactions in organic chemistry.
Alkynes

Alkynes are a family of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. The general formula for alkynes is CnH2n-2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. The presence of a triple bond gives alkynes unique reactivity and properties compared to alkanes and alkenes.
Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their structure. For hydrocarbons, the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) rules provide a standardized way to name compounds, which helps in identifying their family and structure. Proper nomenclature is crucial for clear communication in chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:

(b) methane

Textbook Question

Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:

(c) hexane

Textbook Question

Write the skeletal structure for the alkane or cycloalkane shown:

(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3

Textbook Question

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:

(c)

Textbook Question

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:

(a) CH3CH2CH=CH2

Textbook Question

Identify all the functional groups present in the following:

(a)

