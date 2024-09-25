Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Chapter 1, Problem 28b

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(b) Structural formula of an alkane with a fluorine substituent attached to a carbon chain.

1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound provided in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, as this will form the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups attached to the main chain and their positions. Functional groups include substituents like alkyl groups, halogens, or other groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (-C=O), etc.
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the main chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent or functional group. This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Step 4: Assign names to the substituents and functional groups, and combine them with the base name of the compound. Use prefixes (e.g., methyl-, ethyl-, chloro-) and suffixes (e.g., -ol, -one) as appropriate.
Step 5: Write the full IUPAC name by arranging the substituents alphabetically, including their positions, followed by the base name of the compound. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and names).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the presence of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for naming compounds correctly, as they influence the suffix and prefix used in IUPAC names.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. Understanding structural isomerism is important in IUPAC naming, as each unique structure may require a distinct name to reflect its specific arrangement.
