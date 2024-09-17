Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 27c
Chapter 1, Problem 27c

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(c) Structural formula of an organic compound with labeled carbon chains and substituents for naming practice.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound provided in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, as this will form the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups or substituents attached to the main chain. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), or halogens (e.g., -Cl, -Br) will influence the naming.
Step 3: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the main chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent or functional group to ensure the lowest possible numbers for the substituents.
Step 4: Name the substituents and functional groups, and combine them with the base name of the compound. Use prefixes for substituents (e.g., methyl-, ethyl-) and suffixes for functional groups (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).
Step 5: Assemble the full IUPAC name by listing substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the base name and functional group suffix. Ensure proper use of hyphens and commas to separate numbers and names.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the number of carbon atoms. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and hierarchy in nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical compound is depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can include line-angle formulas, condensed formulas, or three-dimensional models. Accurate interpretation of structural representations is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as it allows one to identify the backbone and substituents of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(a) 2,3-dimethylpentane

791
views
Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(a) 3-ethylhexane

1215
views
Textbook Question

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:

(a)

788
views
Textbook Question

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:

(b)

1095
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a conformational isomer of a compound and a structural isomer of the same compound?

841
views
Textbook Question

Determine the relationship between each of the pairs of the following compounds. Are they structural isomers (different molecules), conformational isomers (the same molecule), or not related?

(b)

697
views