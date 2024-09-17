Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 15c
Chapter 1, Problem 15c

Write the skeletal structure for the alkane or cycloalkane shown:
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given formula, CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₃, represents a straight-chain alkane. Alkanes are hydrocarbons with only single bonds between carbon atoms, and their general formula is CₙH₂ₙ₊₂.
Step 2: Count the number of carbon atoms in the chain. In this case, there are 8 carbon atoms, which corresponds to the alkane named octane.
Step 3: Draw the skeletal structure for the alkane. In skeletal structures, each vertex or endpoint represents a carbon atom, and hydrogen atoms are implied to satisfy the valency of carbon (4 bonds per carbon). For octane, draw a straight chain of 8 connected vertices.
Step 4: Ensure that each carbon atom in the chain has the correct number of bonds. Since this is a straight-chain alkane, each internal carbon will have 2 bonds to other carbons and 2 implied bonds to hydrogens, while the terminal carbons will have 1 bond to another carbon and 3 implied bonds to hydrogens.
Step 5: Verify the structure by confirming that the total number of hydrogens matches the molecular formula (C₈H₁₈). Each carbon's valency should be satisfied, and the structure should represent a continuous chain of 8 carbons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Structure

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. Their general formula is CnH2n+2, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. The skeletal structure of an alkane visually represents the arrangement of carbon atoms and their associated hydrogen atoms, typically depicted as lines connecting carbon atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1

Skeletal Formula

A skeletal formula is a simplified representation of a molecular structure that shows the connectivity of atoms without explicitly writing all hydrogen atoms. In this format, carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, while hydrogen atoms are implied. This method allows for a clearer and more concise depiction of larger organic molecules, making it easier to visualize their structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Skeletal Formula Concept 1

Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a subset of alkanes where the carbon atoms are arranged in a ring structure. They have the general formula CnH2n, indicating that they contain two fewer hydrogen atoms than their linear counterparts due to the formation of ring bonds. Understanding cycloalkanes is essential for distinguishing between different types of hydrocarbons and their structural properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:36
Rules for Naming Cyclic Alkanes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:

(b)

544
views
Textbook Question

Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:

(b) methane

1492
views
Textbook Question

Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:

(c) hexane

1369
views
Textbook Question

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:

(a) H3CC≡CH

1237
views
Textbook Question

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:

(c)

705
views
Textbook Question

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:

(a) CH3CH2CH=CH2

30
views