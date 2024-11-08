Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 22a

Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(a) most cases begin in youth

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks insulin-producing cells, often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. Type 2 diabetes is primarily related to lifestyle factors and typically develops in adulthood.
Analyze the statement: 'most cases begin in youth.' This suggests a condition that is more common in younger individuals.
Recall that Type 1 diabetes is commonly diagnosed in youth, whereas Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in adults.
Based on the information, determine which type of diabetes aligns with the statement provided.
Conclude that the statement 'most cases begin in youth' applies to Type 1 diabetes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. It typically manifests in childhood or adolescence, leading to a complete lack of insulin production. Patients with Type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy to manage their blood glucose levels.
Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body does not use insulin effectively, often coupled with a relative insulin deficiency. It is more common in adults but increasingly diagnosed in children and adolescents due to rising obesity rates. Management typically involves lifestyle changes, oral medications, and sometimes insulin.
Diabetes Onset

The onset of diabetes can vary significantly between Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 diabetes usually presents suddenly in youth, while Type 2 diabetes develops gradually and is often associated with risk factors like obesity and sedentary lifestyle. Understanding the age of onset is crucial for diagnosis and treatment strategies.
