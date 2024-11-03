Draw the ⍺ and β anomer of D-talose in pyranose ring form:

Anomers

Anomers are a type of stereoisomer that differ in configuration at the anomeric carbon, which is the carbon atom that becomes a new chiral center when a sugar cyclizes. In the case of d-talose, the α and ß anomers refer to the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the anomeric carbon. In the α-anomer, the -OH group is positioned on the opposite side of the ring from the CH2OH group, while in the ß-anomer, it is on the same side.