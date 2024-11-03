Draw the ⍺ and β anomer of D-talose in pyranose ring form:

Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(a) most cases begin in youth
(a) most cases begin in youth
(c) can be managed with diet and exercise
Identify the following carbohydrates as the ⍺ or β anomer:
(a)
The sugar alcohol ribitol is a component of the vitamin riboflavin and the energy transfer molecule FAD. Ribitol is formed when the monosaccharide ribose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Draw the structure of ribitol.
The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.
Pentoses also exist in a ring form, but they most commonly occur as furanose rings. D-Ribose exists in its furanose ring form in the nucleic acid RNA. Using the structure of D-ribose from Table 6.1, draw the furanose form of β-D-ribose.