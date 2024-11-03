Beta Anomer

The term 'beta' in carbohydrate chemistry refers to the configuration of the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon in a cyclic sugar. In the case of ß-d-ribose, the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon (C1) is positioned above the plane of the ring. This distinction is important because it affects the sugar's properties and its interactions with other biomolecules, influencing the overall structure of RNA.