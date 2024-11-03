Draw the ⍺ and β anomer of D-talose in pyranose ring form:
Pentoses also exist in a ring form, but they most commonly occur as furanose rings. D-Ribose exists in its furanose ring form in the nucleic acid RNA. Using the structure of D-ribose from Table 6.1, draw the furanose form of β-D-ribose.
Identify the linear structure of d-ribose from Table 6.1. d-Ribose is a pentose sugar with five carbon atoms, where the aldehyde group is at the first carbon and hydroxyl groups are attached to the other carbons.
Understand that the furanose form of d-ribose is a cyclic structure formed by the reaction of the aldehyde group at C1 with the hydroxyl group at C4, creating a five-membered ring (furanose).
Determine the stereochemistry of ß-d-ribose. In the ß-anomer, the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon (C1) is positioned above the plane of the ring in a Haworth projection.
Draw the furanose ring structure. Start by sketching a five-membered ring with oxygen as one of the vertices. Place the carbon atoms (C1 to C5) appropriately, ensuring the correct connectivity and stereochemistry.
Add the substituents to the ring. Place the hydroxyl groups and hydrogen atoms on the carbons according to the stereochemistry of ß-d-ribose, ensuring the hydroxyl group on C1 is above the plane of the ring.
Furanose Structure
Furanose refers to a five-membered ring structure formed by the cyclization of pentose sugars, such as d-ribose. In this configuration, one of the carbons in the sugar forms a bond with the oxygen atom, creating a stable cyclic form. This structure is significant in biochemistry, particularly in nucleic acids, as it influences the sugar's reactivity and interactions.
d-Ribose
d-Ribose is a naturally occurring sugar that is a crucial component of RNA (ribonucleic acid). It is a pentose sugar, meaning it contains five carbon atoms, and its specific configuration allows it to participate in the formation of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of RNA. Understanding its structure is essential for grasping how genetic information is stored and transmitted.
Beta Anomer
The term 'beta' in carbohydrate chemistry refers to the configuration of the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon in a cyclic sugar. In the case of ß-d-ribose, the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon (C1) is positioned above the plane of the ring. This distinction is important because it affects the sugar's properties and its interactions with other biomolecules, influencing the overall structure of RNA.
The sugar alcohol ribitol is a component of the vitamin riboflavin and the energy transfer molecule FAD. Ribitol is formed when the monosaccharide ribose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Draw the structure of ribitol.
The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.
Identify the following reactions as condensation or hydrolysis:
(a) two monosaccharides reacting to form a disaccharide
Name the glycosidic bond present in mannobiose, shown in the following figure:
For each of the following disaccharides, name the glycosidic bond and draw the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis:
(a)
